As weather warms, 'Riding for Ryan' continues to remind others to protect young kids riding bicycles

ADA, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy in Walker is still in critical condition in the hospital after being hit by a car while biking.

The incident happened on Ferris Street near Hillside Drive, just west of the DeltaPlex, on Tuesday evening.

As the weather warms, now is the time to remind drivers to be aware of young bicycle riders.

Walker Police say the 12-year-old boy was leaving a private drive on his bike when he was hit by a car.

The boy was not wearing a helmet and officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

"It's tragic, especially when you're in an organization where your desire and passion are to provide visibility so things like that don't happen," said Troy Abernathy, a board member for Riding For Ryan.

Riding For Ryan is a West Michigan non-profit organization that provides free bicycle flags to kids to help keep them safe while riding their bikes.

"The flags are very high and you can see if they're behind a car or if you're crossing the road so that visibility and awareness is something we really embrace and we'd to get out the message to everyone."

Riding for Ryan was founded after Andy and Stacie Marsman lost their seven-year-old son, Ryan in June 2019.

He was struck and killed by a truck driver who didn't see him crossing an intersection while he was riding his bike.

"He was very energetic and this allows them to continue honoring his name and keep his memory alive for them," said Abernathy.

Since then, they've handed out more than 11,000 free bicycle safety flags which are available for anyone to pick up at 24 locations across West Michigan.

"On the West side of town, we didn't give out a lot of flags because everyone had one from the year before so that's positive for us so there's new kids growing up that don't have flags so our mission continues."

The organization hopes to surpass sharing 20,000 flags this year.

