Three vehicle crash in Ada Township on M-21 ends in fatality

First responders and the Michigan State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of M-21 at Spaulding Ave. in Ada Township.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The intersection of M-21 and Spaulding Avenue is closed while first responders attend to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in Ada Township.

It appears a dump truck and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of M-21 are closed for the time being as crews work to clear the scene.

You're asked to find a different route.

MSP Grand Rapids Post troopers are on the scene of a three vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of M-21 and Spaulding Ave, Ada Township, Kent County. The eastbound lanes are currently closed. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Please find (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gExzGwfK1x — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) July 12, 2022

