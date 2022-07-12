Three vehicle crash in Ada Township on M-21 ends in fatality

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The intersection of M-21 and Spaulding Avenue is closed while first responders attend to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in Ada Township.
It appears a dump truck and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The eastbound lanes of M-21 are closed for the time being as crews work to clear the scene.
You're asked to find a different route.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.