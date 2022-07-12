x
Three vehicle crash in Ada Township on M-21 ends in fatality

First responders and the Michigan State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of M-21 at Spaulding Ave. in Ada Township.
Credit: MSP

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The intersection of M-21 and Spaulding Avenue is closed while first responders attend to a fatal crash Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in Ada Township. 

It appears a dump truck and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

The eastbound lanes of M-21 are closed for the time being as crews work to clear the scene. 

You're asked to find a different route. 

Credit: MSP

