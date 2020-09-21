Additional absentee ballot drop boxes placed throughout Grand Rapids

Along with absentee ballots, voters can use the boxes to drop off other election documents, such as voter registration forms and absentee ballot applications.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the election fast approaching and absentee ballot requests at an all-time high, additional drop boxes have been added across Grand Rapids.

The city announced Monday that seven boxes have been added, with four located outside Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) branches.

The boxes are drive-up style and are open 24/7 for drop offs.

Here are the locations of the new boxes, as provided by the City of Grand Rapids:

GRPL’s Ottawa Hills branch, 1150 Giddings Ave. SE – curbside on Giddings

GRPL’s Seymour branch, 2350 Eastern Ave. SE – rear of building near the book drop

GRPL’s Van Belkum branch, 1563 Plainfield Ave. NE – curbside on Plainfield

GRPL’s West Leonard branch, 1017 Leonard St. NW – east parking lot

Parking lot at 427 Market Ave. SW – southwest corner of Market and Wealthy

300 Ottawa Ave. NW – across from Calder Plaza

300 Monroe Ave. NW – Monroe-level lobby of City Hall

The location at City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking is available in the Government Center ramp off Ottawa and Monroe.

The city said the drop boxes are a safe option for drop off because they are monitored for security and City Clerks collect ballots from them multiple times a day. The City Clerk’s Office will begin to mail absentee ballots to Grand Rapids voters this week, according to a statement from the city.

“This is a safe and secure way for voters to cast their absentee ballot,” City Clerk Joel Hondorp said. “The drop boxes offer another option for voters who want to maintain physical distancing during COVID-19.”

The customized boxes also have instructions in English and Spanish, a narrow slot for security purposes and a code for an “I voted” sticker, according to the city.



To request an absentee ballot application, click here.

Voters may track the progress of their application and absentee ballot here.

