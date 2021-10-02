West Michigan school districts share their plans to address learning loss caused by the pandemic

The State Superintendent recommended that state lawmakers extend the 2021-22 academic school year, but some districts disagree.

On Feb 2., State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice recommended the Michigan legislature raise the minimum amount of days for the next academic school year in order to address learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Dr. Rice acknowledged that everything starts and stops in education at the local level, but says he believes the school period has been too short for a while.

“The current minimum number of days—180—was too low before the pandemic. It isn’t close to that of high-performing nations,” Dr. Rice said.

Kent ISD Interim Superintendent Ron Koehler agrees that possibly lengthening the school year is a conversation long overdue, but says the timing of the request is off.

"Adding days to the school year itself is a good conversation to have, but I'm not sure we should have it in the middle of a crisis, but its definitely a serious conversation that needs to be had," Koehler said. "But I don't know if forcing it on our district at this time would be appropriate."

Kent ISD is already planning to support districts who have decided that they are going to add days to this school year by offering robust summer programming.

Rockford Public Schools told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that is exactly what they plan to do.

"We are going to do a robust summer program, K-8 where we will be focusing on language arts, reading and mathematics," RPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler said.

He plans on paying for the program with the additional funding provided by the federal government offered to schools for pandemic relief.

Jenison Public Schools is planning on taking the same route, knowing they have contracts in place that they would have to re-negotiate if the 2021-22 school year got extended.

Teacher and Staff contracts are an area of major concern from all superintendents we spoke to.

The Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart said that more school means more days to pay staff for.

Muskegon City Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez said he thinks people are focusing too much on the days and not enough on the learning.

"Education has forever changed and we need to adjust to that change," Cortez said. "It's time to revolutionize what we are doing and embrace the technology that helps kids learn."

Muskegon City Public Schools has been virtual the entire school year and is preparing to bring some of their kids back into school by Feb. 16 as they try to comply with the Governor's request that all students be in the physical classroom by March 1.

"We cannot make up what is lost but what we can do is educate in such a way that greater gains are made faster," Cortez said. "Continuing to do the same things that we've done before is an exercise in futility — we have to do something different."

They are planning to use pandemic aid to invest in technology that can help kids learn.

Ottawa Area ISD's superintendent Dr. Kyle Mayer agreed that the focus needs to be shifted.

"I believe children will be better served if we shift our focus from deficits and 'catching students up who are so far behind' and instead build on the strengths of children who endured a pandemic by offering more holistic, equitable support. It may seem trivial, but our kids will feel the difference," Dr. Mayer said.

All superintendents noted that they completely understood why Dr. Rice made his recommendation.

Below is a summary of the alternative plans made by the school districts we were able to reach out to:

Grand Rapids Public Schools: Too early to comment

Jenison Public Schools: Robust Summer Program

Kent ISD: Supporting summer programs and adding some of their own.

Rockford Public Schools: Tuition-free Robust Summer Program for K-8

Muskegon City Public Schools: Investing in technology to restructure how students learn in the fall.

Ottawa Area ISD: Expand school-year options including outdoor nature-based options that will address academics but also mental and social-emotional health.

