Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for.

Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix.

Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is young.

Puppies are adorable but keep in mind they take patience, love and guidance.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the Humane Society of West Michigan is having a month-long special for those looking to adopt. The Long Stay Love Adoption Special waives adoption fees for furry friends who have been with the Humane Society for more than 30 days. That lasts throughout the month of February. Heartworm treatment, dental and licensing fees may still apply.

If you're interested in adopting from the Humane Society of West Michigan, you can stop in during open hours. You can also view all adoptable pets here.

