Adopter speaks out on Colber's Canine Rescue after nearly 80 dogs seized

Bex Brtiz adopted their dog from Cober's Canine Rescue in May of 2020. Days following, Britz said they spent hundreds of dollars on medical care on their new pet.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Bex Britz lost their dog, Stella, in April of 2020.

"We drove out to Muskegon to the Petsmart there where we met with Lisa and several litters of puppies that they had just brought in on rescue transport," said Britz.

In May of that year, they met with Lisa Cober of Cober's Canine Rescue. That's how they got Bailey the Labrador Retriever.

"She was just full of energy and so sweet and I said 'alright.' So, I signed the paperwork, gave them my money, and we brought Bailey home," said Britz. "The first day was great. My son fell in love with her instantly and she was just so sweet and so cuddly."

However, that didn't last long.

"Then, the second day came and I knew something was wrong. She was lethargic. She wasn't eating, she wasn't drinking, she didn't want to play. As the day went on I was getting more and more concerned and I finally went to our vet and that's when I realized things were pretty critical."

Britz was slapped with over $1,000 worth of medical bills for their new dog.

"She was just passing so many worms, it was one of the worst worm cases that they've seen," said Britz.

Now Bailey is fine, but Britz says they felt compelled to share their story after hearing about Cober being arrested and charged on multiple accounts of neglect.

On Monday, authorities say they executed a search warrant and seized 78 dogs from Cober's Canines in Norton Shores.

Police said the home posed a significant health hazard to animals and called the living conditions deplorable.

Now, 50 of those canines are recovering at Pound Buddies in Muskegon County.

Pound Buddies Director Lana Carson said they received several complaints about the health of the animals at Cober's Canines. Later, Carson said they contacted the Norton Shores Police Department.

"Just walking in the front door, we were just inundated with probably about 30 to 35 dogs just in the front room area," said Carson. "So even before getting into the house, there were several dogs, probably about 30 dogs that had to be cleared out of that area alone. And then as everybody moved through the house, there were more dogs."

Although the situation was difficult for Britz and their family, they say they still support rescues, but advise that future adopters should do their research.

"If you're going through a private rescue, do your time to do due diligence, make sure that they have 501-C3 nonprofit status," said Britz.

