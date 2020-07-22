Adult Night Out scheduled at John Ball Zoo

The event will take place 6 to 9 p.m., and animals will be on exhibit for extended hours.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those aged 21 and older are invited to attend an adult-only night out at John Ball Zoo.

The Zoo is hosting an “Adult Night Out” Thursday, July 23. It’s an opportunity to drink, play trivia and see cute animals, all while getting some much-deserved time away from the kiddos.

The event will take place 6 to 9 p.m., and animals will be on exhibit for extended hours.

Specialty beer and wine selections will be provided, along with specialty drinks and food options. The newly launched JBZ beer in partnership with Brewery Vivant will also be served.

A round of trivia will be played in the Forest Realm and educational animal encounters will be held throughout the night. These encounters include a turtle telemetry demo, bear training, a meerkat and African Cape porcupine talk and an animal spotlight.

John Ball Zoo staff will be enforcing mask wearing. Per the State of Michigan, anyone who can medically tolerate a mask is required to wear one at the event. Guests are asked to bring their own masks.

Tickets are on sale for entry at 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to prevent overcrowding at the entrance and help with social distancing. They are on sale for $18 for members and $20 for non-members.

