The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a food advisory for foods produced by Charley’s Food Design, Inc., also known as Charley’s Chips Company, out of Wyoming, Michigan.

The MDARD says you should not eat any of the products produced by the company because they were produced in a facility not licensed or inspected by MDARD. All of the products and ingredients have been seized due to unsanitary conditions at the processing facility.

The products include:

Charley’s Fresh Tortilla Chips

Charley’s Gourmet Salsa

Charley’s House Blend Seasonings

MDARD

The products have been sold at several retail locations in West Michigan including:

Bridge Street Market, Grand Rapids

Byron Center Meats, Byron Center

Changing Thymes, Grandville – Chicago Drive location

D & W Fresh Market/Knapp’s Corner, Grand Rapids

Green Acres Farm Market, West Olive

Horrock’s Market, Kentwood

Paula’s Market, Grand Rapids

Sunrise Foods (distributor), Grand Rapids

The items may have also been sold state-wide.

If you have purchased these items, do not eat them. Dispose of the products or return them to the place you purchased them. If you have consumed the products and feel ill please contact your physician

Questions may be directed to the MDARD Customer Service Center at 800-292-3939, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. For more information, click here.

