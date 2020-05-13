MSP: 18-year-old killed in crash near Kent City, 7 others injured

According to dispatch, Aero Med was called to the scene for unknown injuries.

KENT CITY, Mich. — An 18-year-old was killed and seven other people injured in a crash near Kent City Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Sparta Avenue in Tyrone Township.

Investigation showed a 2003 Pontiac Vibe entered the intersection from northbound Sparta Avenue and failed to stop for a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse going west on 17 Mile Road, causing a collision. MSP said the impact forced the two vehicles off the roadway, hitting a utility pole in the northwest corner of the intersection.

An 18-year-old inside the Pontiac Vibe was killed at the scene of the crash. A second passenger was flown to Butterworth Hospital in critical condition. A third passenger also suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Pontiac Vibe was taken to Butterworth with non-life threatening injuries. Everyone inside the Pontiac Vibe were from Sand Lake, Mich.

The Chevrolet Traverse had four people inside, all from Kent City. The driver and three passengers were also taken to Butterworth for treatment -- they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation.

The MSP Rockford Post was assisted by the Kent City Fire Department, LIFE EMS, Spectrum Health Aero Med, Sparta Township Fire Department, Rockford Ambulance, Michigan Department of Transportation and Consumers Energy.

Anyone with more information should contact the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

