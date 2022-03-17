After 460 days in an Indianapolis hospital, Baby Kendall goes home

Kendall was born at 25 weeks and weighed just 15 ounces.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Miracle baby" Kendall Jurnakins is headed home after 460 days in the hospital.

Kendall was born at 25 weeks and weighed just 15 ounces. His mother, Sparkle Jurnakins, was battling COVID-19 and hypertension.

His mother recovered, but baby Kendall stayed for treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital.

There were "multiple complications" associated with his early birth. So tiny, doctors said Kendall could fit in the palm of your hand.

On Wednesday, he left amid a parade of cheers!

Kendall will, for now, use a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe as well as a feeding tube, but doctors said they expect Kendall to have a normal, healthy life.

"This moment, actually, I have no words. It's such a reward for all of us," said Dr. Taha Ben Saad, NICU medical director. "We've waited for this day for a long time and it's such a reward. And then after all those long days and long nights, this is the best day for us. We forget everything else."

"I knew he was in good hands," said Sparkle. "He just wasn't at home."

She said she plans to "hold him all day long" once at home. Kendall will also meet his big brother and big sister.

"My son said 'we don't have to go to Disney' for his birthday this year. He said, 'This is my gift, the best gift ever, to get him home,'" said Sparkle.