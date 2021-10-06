After a week of silence, management tells residents about arsenic in Wayland mobile home park water supply

Two of the six wells supplying water to Yankee Springs Meadows Mobile Home Park tested dangerously high for arsenic in July.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Months after dangerous drinking water was discovered at Yankee Springs Meadows Mobile Home Park in Wayland, residents say they are still hesitant to drink from their taps.

Samples taken in July showed higher than safe levels of arsenic in two of the wells that feed the park. Residents say management never told them about it.

A test in 2020 also revealed levels of nitrates. Residents got a letter on their doors about it more than a year later — just two days after 13 On Your Side's original coverage.

The letter residents received on September 30 was dated as written on September 28, which didn't sit right with homeowners.

"Well if it was printed two days ago why aren’t we getting it until today," Corinne Kelly, a homeowner in the park said. "The day the news was here? It was all too convenient."

Lack of communication from park leadership has caused residents to worry. Many purchased bottled water instead of using the tap, despite managements letter, posted on October 6th, saying the water is safe to drink.

Workers at the Dollar General near the park say there is a noticeable increase of park residents coming in over the past week, and the shelves with gallon jugs of water were empty.

"We’ve been making our ice with this bottled water, cooking, making everything with bottled water," said Selena Hudson, a mother living at Yankee Springs Meadows.

"My kids have to brush their teeth with it... if they’re thirsty, they should be able to turn the tap on and get a glass of water, they shouldn’t have to wonder if there’s going to be cold water in the fridge."

Hudson says she's made trips to the store every other day. She has to buy water for her mother as well, and believes she's purchased at least 20 gallons this week alone.

"Once things started to stir, I think it was just easier for them to shut it down rather than deal with all the phone calls and knocks on the door," Kelly said.

Residents say the management office has been closed since at least October 1.

The sign on the door reads "Dear Valued Residents, The office is closed until further notice. Please utilize the drop box slot during this time. Thank you, Yankee Springs Staff."

When asked for comment, Dawn, the Yankee Springs Meadows Office Manager said "residents have been told."

When 13 On Your Side asked why residents were not told as soon as the water samples were conducted, she declined to comment. When asked when the office would reopen, she declined to comment as well and closed the door.

According to the state government agency that oversees the drinking water supply, Yankee Springs Meadows has a total of five wells that feed into 284 lots.

Well 3's test showed some nitrate detections, but less than the drinking water standard.

The drinking water standard for arsenic is 10 parts per billion.

Wells 5 and 6 go deeper into the ground and previously had little to no nitrate levels. However, in July, arsenic was detected during quarterly testing.

EGLE said the arsenic concentration for well 5 was 17.5 parts per billion, while well 6 was 13.9 parts per billion when both were sampled in July.

The state regulator said the third quarter test result was the first time arsenic concentrations were over 10 parts per billion.

A spokesperson for EGLE says sanctions won't be given to the park based on one sample showing high levels of arsenic, but if it continues or registers as an annual average above the standard, that's when action would be taken.

