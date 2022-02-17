After Dark Night Market series to kick off in May

A free event will be held every month from May to September to showcase local artists and vendors. Activities include games, interactive art, pop-up shops and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority approved funding for an After Dark Night Market series that will kick off in May.

The After Dark Night Market aims to increase visitors to downtown Grand Rapids by showcasing local businesses and artists. From May until September, the second Saturday of the month will feature an After Dark Night Market event.

"This high-scale art activation is exciting, uniting, and empowering as artists, businesses, and community members come together to provide the city with more artistic expression elements and more opportunities for artists to increase local business revenue, city tourism, and bring together the community," reads the After Dark GR Facebook page.

These After Dark Night Market events will include a variety of activities, including games, local vendors, musical performances, interactive art and more. According to the event's Facebook page, markets in the past have provided opportunities for local artists to create over 50 public pieces.

$25,000 in funding will go toward the licensing, permitting, coordination, marketing, public art and entertainment for the After Dark Night Market series.

The events are sponsored by the Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts in collaboration with the City of Grand Rapids Office of Special Events, the Parks Department, Linear Restaurant, City Built Brewery and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

All After Dark Night Market events are free to the public. More information on the market can be found on their Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.