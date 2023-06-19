After-hours urgent animal care coming to the lakeshore this week

Pomona Park Animal Urgent Care opens on Wednesday, June 21, in Fruitport and will be open until 10 p.m. on weekdays.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Pet owners on the lakeshore will have a brand new veterinarian facility to take their animals to this week, one that provides something no other place in Muskegon County can.

Urgent veterinarian care, especially in the later hours of the day, is currently hard to find on the lakeshore. But that's a problem Pomona Park Animal Urgent Care aims to fix when it opens this week.

"About five years ago I noticed the need for something over by the lakeshore," says Kim Bocchiaro, doctor and founder of Pomona Park.

Bocchiaro was previously an intern at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she'd often get calls from people on the lakeshore whose pet had a medical emergency.

"Get in the car, come to Grand Rapids, was our answer," she says.

Starting on Wednesday, June 21, those long drives to Grand Rapids will become quick trips to Fruitport.

Pomona Park's opening is a long time coming, and will now provide walk in appointments for all kinds of emergencies at hours later than anywhere else on the lakeshore.

"Anything from an ear infection to skin infection to a torn toenail, or maybe, you know, bite wound, that type of thing," says Bocchiaro.

The facility can even host some surgeries if necessary. Bocchiaro is excited to provide the help many have been looking for.

"That's why I became a vet was to help their pets," she says.

Pomona Park will be open weekdays except for Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

