AG Nessel joins coalition looking to reject Trump admin’s push against fetal tissue research

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general looking to reject recent recommendations made by the Trump administration’s NIH Human Fetal Tissue Ethics Advisory Board.

The Board’s recommendations would withhold federal funding for fetal tissue research grant proposals, limiting funds that the coalition says are necessary for research into possible treatments for a wide range of health conditions, including COVID-19.

"While leading scientists are encouraging the use of fetal tissue research to develop treatments for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration is attempting to withhold critical funding for this important work,” Nessel said. “Our country has been hard hit by this pandemic – this recommendation by the Board would effectively hinder advances in finding a treatment for this devastating virus. President Trump himself was treated for COVID with Remdesivir, a drug developed through fetal tissue research – why shouldn’t every American have that opportunity?”

According to the AG’s office, fetal tissue was used in research that led to vaccines for poliovirus, rubella, measles and rabies. And, it could potentially help researchers find a vaccine for COVID-19.

The coalition includes Nessel and attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

