AG Nessel joins coalition supporting constitutional challenge to Indiana abortion laws

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing a brief supporting a constitutional challenge to several Indiana laws that impose restrictions on abortion providers.

According to a release, Indiana’s laws impose restrictions on abortion providers that are not imposed on other health care providers. These laws include a requirement that only physicians can perform first-trimester medication abortions; a requirement that second-trimester abortions be performed in a hospital or ambulatory surgical center; a ban on telemedicine to prescribe abortion-related medications and more.

"These laws are yet another example of the blatant disregard some legislators are showing for federal precedent surrounding reproductive rights,” Nessel said. “Outlawing or restricting access to abortion services will not prevent abortions.

"We, as elected officials, have a responsibility to oppose these laws and others like them. I will continue to fight alongside my colleagues and remain committed to protecting a woman's right to choose.”

The coalition argues that by limiting access to abortion, Indian’s laws force women to travel to seek care, thus increasing costs and making it more difficult to obtain important health care services.

