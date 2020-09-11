AG Nessel joins coalition to oppose Trump order that 'seems to ban implicit bias training'

The order “could be misconstrued to prohibit implicit bias training for federal contractors and federal grants,” according to a release from the AG office.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that she has joined a coalition of attorneys general urging President Donald Trump to withdraw his executive order on “Combating Race and Stereotyping.”

The order “could be misconstrued to prohibit implicit bias training for federal contractors and federal grants,” according to a release from the AG's office.

The coalition, which currently includes 18 states and the District of Columbia, is seeking a commitment from the federal government to expand training aimed at combating and understanding racial injustice.

"Whether this executive order intentionally means to prohibit implicit bias trainings for certain groups or not, there is at the very least a possibility for it to be interpreted as such,” Nessel said. “The order must be revised to state full support for the use of these trainings to avoid any confusion on the matter, and to continue the progress this country has made in ensuring those from diverse backgrounds and ideologies are not subjected to stereotyping or other harms in the workplace.”

Trump’s executive order decrees a federal policy “not to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating in the Federal workforce or in the Uniformed Services, and not to allow grant funds to be used for these purposes.” The coalition of attorneys general has called the language of the order “vague and contradictory.” They are asking for clarification regarding what the order intends and who it would apply to.

“Whether it is intended to ban implicit bias or unconscious bias trainings or merely has the tragic and foreseeable consequence of reducing this important work, we firmly oppose the Order’s application in our states,” the attorneys general state in their letter. “Unless the Order is somehow revised to provide clear and unequivocal support for the continued use of implicit bias and unconscious bias trainings, it should be withdrawn.”

