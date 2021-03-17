AG Nessel Opposes Nassar’s Appeal to Michigan Supreme Court

He argues that Ingham County 30th Circuit Court Judge Posemarie Aquilina was biased against his during his sentencing hearing and post hearing.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a brief Tuesday in opposition to sexual predator Larry Nassar’s latest effort to seek resentencing.

Nassar previously filed an application for leave to appeal in the Michigan Supreme Court.

He argues that Ingham County 30th Circuit Court Judge Posemarie Aquilina was biased against his during his sentencing hearing and post hearing.

Nessel, however, is urging the court to deny the leave to appeal because Nassar’s claims are “baseless” and “directed to the wrong forum.”

“Nassar would not benefit from any action by the Court,” a release reads. “Any sentencing relief at the state level would not begin until the completion of his 60-year federal sentence. And, the sentence Nassar challenges would be concurrent to a final sentence for other sexual assaults he committed in neighboring Eaton County.”

The Chief Judge of Ingham Circuit Court and the Michigan Court of Appeals have both ruled that Nassar is not entitled to relief.

“With Nassar’s express agreement, Judge Aquilina listened to more than 150 survivors describe their sexual abuse by him,” Nessel said. While Judge Aquilina may have responded at times to the emotional victim impact statements with inappropriate language, she ultimately sentenced Nassar within the range to which he had previously agreed. The last thing the victims should have to endure is prolonging the closure they so desperately need.”

