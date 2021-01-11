AG Nessel supports act to reshape sexual assault investigation in the military

The Act addresses problems in underreporting and prosecuting sexual assaults in the military.

LANSING, Mich. — If passed, a new act would reshape the way the United States military investigates and prosecutes sexual assault. Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 29 attorneys general calling on congress to pass the legislation.

It’s called the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021. It addresses problems in underreporting and prosecuting sexual assaults in the military.

“As we honor our brave service members this Veterans Day, I am proud to stand with my colleagues in urging Congress to pass this Act – one that is long overdue,” Nessel said. “While I recognize it will not completely erase the risks of retaliation for reporting an assault, nor can it guarantee that every assault is prosecuted, this legislation properly addresses contributing factors to underreporting and under-prosecuting.

“Those who risk everything to protect this nation should not also suffer silently in instances of sexual violence. We owe survivors proper channels to report and must strengthen accountability against perpetrators.”

According to a release, the Act would ensure that decisions about whether to prosecute sexual assault or domestic violence crimes are made by independent, trained, professional military prosecutors.

“Additionally, the Act requires increased sexual assault prevention training for military personnel, as well as added instruction for prosecutors on the proper conduct, presentation, and handling of sexual assault and domestic violence cases,” the release reads. “If passed, the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act would constitute the largest change to the military justice system in the last 70 years."

