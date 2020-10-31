AG Nessel: US District Judge orders USPS to speed up Detroit ballot Delivery

A U.S. House investigation found that the Detroit District has the nation’s worst on-time mail delivery.

DETROIT — The United State Postal Service (USPS) has been ordered to accelerate the delivery of ballots in Detroit, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Saturday.

U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian issued the order on Oct. 30 after a status conference with USPS and a coalition of 13 plaintiff states, including Michigan. AG Nessel joined the coalition of states to file a lawsuit against the USPS in August after experiencing significant slowdowns in mail service.

“The slowdown of mail delivery in our state – especially in Detroit – has had a dramatic negative impact on the timely delivery of absentee ballots,” said Nessel. “This has been a serious impediment to voters who have made the effort to request, receive, vote and return their absentee ballots. The Court’s order is an important step in righting this wrong but it is only a temporary fix to an ongoing problem.”

A U.S. House investigation found that the Detroit District has the nation’s worst on-time mail delivery. According to a release from the AG office, Detroit has an on-time male delivery rate of 57% to 58%, versus a national rate of 93% or higher.

The order specifically orders Detroit facilities and processing centers to do the following:

If USPS identifies any incoming ballots in its “all clear” processes in these facilities from the date of this order through Election Day, it shall make every effort to deliver those ballots by 8:00 PM local time on Election Day as required by Michigan law, including by using Priority Mail Express and/or other extraordinary measures;

If USPS identifies any outgoing ballots in its “all clear” processes in these facilities between the date of this order and November 1, 2020, it shall make every effort to deliver those ballots to voters on or before November 2, 2020, including by using Priority Mail Express or other extraordinary measures.

The order also gives attorneys with the AG office reasonable access to USPS facilities to monitor compliance.

With only three days until the election, Nessel said ballots should not be sent through the mail. At this point, ballots should be returned in person or at an official drop box.

“At this point, you should not use the mail to deliver your absentee ballot because, even with this order, we simply cannot be assured it will get through the mail on time to be counted,” said Nessel. “Every Michigan voter should ensure their voice is heard and their ballot counts. Drop off your absentee ballot in person or go to the polls on November 3rd.”

