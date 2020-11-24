x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

AG Office opens investigation into threats against Wayne County Canvassers

The board’s two GOP members say they have been targets of threats.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference, in Lansing, Mich. Nessel on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, is backing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, telling local law enforcement officials that her stay-at-home directive and restrictions on places of public accommodations are valid and enforceable. Tuesday's letter comes days after Republican lawmakers refused to extend an emergency declaration. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed Tuesday that her department is investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

The four-member board voted last week on certifying Wayne County’s election results. Since then, the board’s two GOP members have been a point of conversation. They say they have also been targets of threats.

Monica Palmer, chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, said she was threatened after initially voting not to certify Wayne County’s election results and then switching to support certification but requesting an audit of the numbers.

RELATED: State: Too late for Detroit-area county to yank election OK

Palmer spoke during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers’ meeting Monday. She said she has received threats against her and her family, including graphic photos of naked women, dead women, and a photo of her own daughter. She also said she’s been told her entire family “should be fearful for their lives.”

The investigation into these threats was initiated shortly after last week’s meeting, according to a release from the AG Office.

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said. “Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information regarding threats against public officials can submit tips by emailing them to the AG Office.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.