Agreement reached for the Child and Adolescent Health Center, mural to be removed in Grant

The Grant School Board and the Child and Adolescent Health Center have come to an agreement, but the mural painted by a student will have to be removed.

GRANT, Mich — The auditorium at Grant High School was once again well attended as parents waited almost two hours to hear the outcome of The Family Health Care Center's contract with the Grant School Board.

"I'm really glad that you've decided to continue to the partnership with the health center," said a parent Monday night in support of the Child and Adolescence Center. "Like it has been said before, it's absolutely critical for our community."

As of now, they'll be able to proceed with their school-based health care for students past their October 5th deadline, continuing to bring the doctor's office to the school for students to avoid absences relating to health.

While they weren't available to comment on the new contract, the center did send out a statement reading in part quote:

"We are happy that the Grant School Board has approved a contract that allows us to move forward and continue providing easy access to high-quality health care at the school-based clinic. The new contract does not change the way services are provided. The language follows all program requirements set forth by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services."

Although the health center is here to stay for now, some in the community are still upset that the process took this long.

"Here we are, only a short time later, no longer celebrating the accomplishments of our staff and their efforts to include health based learning, to try and fight to keep a cornerstone of that health for our kids through the health care center," continued the parent. "So I'm really saddened by this situation and the breakdown of the relationship between the board and our community."

Some of the terms in the new contract bring up past issues.

The statement goes on to read:

"During contract negotiations, it was clear the mural was important to the Board of Education. The student painted the mural to highlight inclusivity and diversity, values that are important to Family Health Care."

"While it is disappointing that the mural must be removed by the end of October, it's a compromise we reluctantly were willing to accept to ensure the children of the Grant community continue to have access to medical and behavioral health care."

Superintendent Brett Zuver said he feels positive about the center staying.

"I'm just thrilled that they're going to be able to stay here. It's such a wonderful service for our families," said Superintendent Zuver.

