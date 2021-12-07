AHC Hospitality to hold job fair, raise starting wages

This hiring influx is due to increased occupancy at AHC Hospitality's hotels as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — AHC Hospitality will be holding a job fair Tuesday, July 27 to fill over 100 positions, including operations, food and beverage and management positions.

This hiring influx is due to increased occupancy at AHC Hospitality's hotels, like the Amway Grand Plaza and JW Marriott Grand Rapids, as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Attendees can expect on-the-spot interviews, potential on-the-spot offers and potential same week start dates. AHC Hospitality is hoping to fill positions for cooks, front-of-house staff, front desk clerks, dishwashers, security and housekeeping.

AHC Hospitality has recently increased their starting wages to $14 for hourly employees, and the available positions also provide weekly paychecks, health benefits for full-time employees and paid 30-minute meal breaks with free lunch or dinner.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza in the first floor Hilton's Imperial Ballroom. More information on the event can be found here. For a full list of available positions, click here.

