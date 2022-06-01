'The death penalty is too good for you': Family of slain 22-year-old address his murderer

Paul Gabriel has been sentenced to life without the chance of parole for the shooting death of AJ Federighe.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — After more than three years, the Federighe family can finally have some form of closure. Paul Gabriel, the man who shot and killed 22-year-old AJ Federighe in September of 2018, has been sentenced to life without the chance for parole.

During the sentencing, five people spoke and another statement was read addressing the impact of Gabriel's crime. Federighe's parents, grandmother and two of his aunts took the stand, finally able to address the man who took their loved one away.

"See that, Paul," said AJ's father, Tony Federighe, holding photos of his late son. "That's the kid you killed, you coward."

The trial that ultimately convicted Gabriel took three days — a grueling process for the Federighe family. During the proceedings they would have to listen to retellings of their son's last moments, and watch video of him bleeding out in a covered walkway over and over again.

"My husband Jim was so devastated by this loss his health began to deteriorate," said Joann Federighe, AJ's grandmother, during her statements. "He died a year and three months later."

Joann took time to reminisce on some cherished memories she had of AJ, from his formative years when he learned to walk in her family room, feed the turtles at Bear Lake, and learn — from his grandmother — how to swim. That athletic pedigree would last as AJ grew up into a star hockey player.

"He said without hesitation," Joann remembered about the last goal he scored, "'Grandma, I knew the puck was going in the net.'" The goal was behind the back to win a championship game in Kalamazoo.

Other family members shared the long-term impact the loss and the trial has had on their family.

"None of us have been the same since," said Tracy Federighe, AJ's aunt. "The effects of that day you chose to take Anthony's life will never be over for us. This is our life sentence."

The hour of statements was filled with a range of emotions, from anger and pain to closure, relief and sadness.

"The death penalty is too good for you," Tracy said. "I hope you have a long, agonizing life alone."

"My son died a hero," Tony said. "He took the bullet that was meant for me."

Throughout the trial, Gabriel's defense centered around self defense. It was revealed the shooting followed a physical altercation between Federighe and Gabriel. Officials said the altercation was brief, and that no witnesses could testify to how it started.

During their victim statements, members of AJ's family claim Gabriel was intending to hurt Tony and that he had been spreading rumors and talking about how much he hated him.

"Was the devil telling you you could get away with it?" said Buffy Jo Schichtel, AJ's mother. "You have very effed up thinking you had any self defense in shooting AJ."

"Mr. Gabriel, you took the life of a very young man," said Judge Annette Smedley in her closing statement, "who happened to be in the middle of a fight between two adult men who couldn’t control their hatred for each other. An innocent boy died because of that."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.