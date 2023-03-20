The sellers in Akron, Ohio are asking $925,000 for the 4,835-square-foot home.

Example video title will go here for this video

AKRON, Ohio — For the first time in decades, a property being labeled as the “Jackson House” is up for sale in Akron.

“Custom built for Ms. Della Wilcox in 1928, this home was designed by acclaimed local architect Roy Firestone,” according to the property listing from Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty. “It later became known as the Jackson House because it was once inhabited by Lee Jackson, former President of Firestone Tire & Rubber Company.”

The home, which is 4,835 square feet, is located at 871 Merriman Road. It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two partial bathrooms on 3.8 acres.

The asking price? $925,000. See the full listing HERE.

It last sold in 1987, according to Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty.

“The magnificent grounds are graced with lush front and back landscaped gardens, heritage shrubs and trees,” the listing continues. “The spacious brick paved patio is great for entertaining your guests. The lower level includes a utility room with a new boiler, workshop, additional laundry area, half bath and plenty of extra storage. This home is truly one-of-a-kind and continues to be a beautiful landmark in the community.”

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get the latest updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.