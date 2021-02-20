Alcohol a believed factor in fatal Newaygo County crash

The vehicle struck a southbound 1997 Toyota pickup, driven by a 52-year-old Grant man, head on.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Ashland Township.

The incident happed at around 10:50 a.m. on M-37 south of 120th Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 75-year-old Sparta man was heading northbound on M-37 and crossed the center line. The vehicle struck a southbound 1997 Toyota pickup, driven by a 52-year-old Grant man, head on. A third vehicle, a 2010 Ford pickup, was unable to stop and crashed into the other two vehicles.

Police say the driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. Occupants in the third vehicle were uninjured.

Police are currently investigating the scene, but they say alcohol is a believed factor in the crash.

