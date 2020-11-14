Alcohol a believed factor in Friday crash that killed Muskegon woman

The 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old passenger and 22-year-old driver were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — A woman is dead and two men are seriously injured after a crash Friday in Belvidere Township.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:17 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Six Lakes Road and North County Line Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle occupied by a 34-year-old female and a 33-year-old male from Muskegon was traveling southbound when it was struck in the intersection by a 22-year-old male from Big Rapids who ran a stop sign.

Police say the 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old passenger and 22-year-old driver were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol is a believed factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

