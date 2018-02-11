ALLENDALE, Mich. - Grand Valley State University in western Michigan is banning alcohol at fraternity and sorority events after nine fraternity chapters were sanctioned or suspended over the past five years.

Reports say that school leaders said the decision isn't a response to any event during the current semester, which included action against one fraternity. Loren Rullman, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students, says it's because of "what has been a pattern and alcohol is a common thread."

A task force of students, faculty and staff will be formed to examine issues within and expectations among fraternities and sororities. The ban is until further notice.

Reports also say Grand Valley State also suspended additional Greek chapter expansions until a new framework for evaluating expansion requests is approved.

