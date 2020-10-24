Alcohol believed to be factor in Friday night crash

A 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

REMUS, Mich. — One car crashed at around 9 p.m. Friday on Costabella near Harrison in Mecosta County.

A 66-year-old man drove off the roadway on Costabella and hit a tree. The man left the scene of the crash and was found in town. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe that alcohol played a factor in the crash.

