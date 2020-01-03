Seven fire departments responded to a barn fire in Algoma Township Sunday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. at Algoma Avenue and Indian Lakes Road. By 6 p.m., the fire had been mostly put out but a few units remained at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

