'All-clear' given at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter prompts lockdown

The base's Twitter account says emergency crews responded to the report around 9:25 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio — An "all-clear" has been given at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton after a report of an active shooter locked down the base for more than four hours Thursday night.

Wright-Patt tweeted the lockdown was put in place at 9:25 p.m.

After conducting several sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), the all-clear was given.

The NASIC, which is headquartered at the base, is the Department of Defense's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.

Officials have not released any specific information about the reported active shooter.

A person tweeted a video where you can hear "Lockdown for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base."

Additional details are not available at this time.