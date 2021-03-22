All Kentwood Police officers will soon wear body cameras

The department has 71 sworn officers. The plan is for each of those officers to be trained and issued a body camera by the end of May.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In an effort to enhance accountability and transparency, the Kentwood Police Department is introducing a body camera program that will include the training and outfitting of all officers with the new technology.

The department has had in-car cameras since 2000 and some body cameras since 2016. Now, due to a recently-approved contract with Axon - the largest body camera provider in the U.S. – all officers will be equipped with a camera. The annual cost for the equipment and technology will be $117,000.

“The Kentwood Police Department has consistently placed great emphasis on community engagement, accountability and transparency,” Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts said. “With the implementation of this technology, we can build on those efforts to continue to serve our community with excellence and grow trust. We know the trust of our community can only be earned by impartiality and fairness in daily policing functions and outreach to engage and educate the community.”

KPD joins eight other Kent County agencies that have implemented or are in the process of implementing body cameras.

“This technology is beneficial for our community and our police officers,” Roberts said. “It serves as another tool to ensure the safety and security of our community and the residents we serve.

“The Kentwood Police Department appreciates Mayor Kepley and the city commissioners in supporting the department’s goal in implementing this technology.”

