All lanes reopen after semi jacknifes on US-31 in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich — Police in Norton Shores say the driver of a semi truck was not injured when the they lost control and hit a guardrail.

The crash happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Southbound US-31 at Airline Road in Norton Shores.

We're told the left lane of the highway was open while crews worked to get the truck cleaned up.

One lane of traffic was able to get by while crews worked to remove the truck which led to backups all the way to Sherman and Laketon area.

The crash caused the semi to jacknife and spill oil.

As of 5 p.m., the roadway has since reopened. Firefighters were seen throwing salt on the ground following the crash.

