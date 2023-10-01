Allegan Aquatics Director fired after allegations of misconduct with student, district says

Superintendent James Antoine sent a note to parents Tuesday informing them of the firing of Scott Simmons.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan Public Schools fired its Aquatics Director after they learned he's facing criminal charges related to misconduct involving an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Superintendent James Antoine sent a note to parents Tuesday informing them of the firing of Scott Simmons.

His departure from his post stems from what the district says is misconduct with a student. Simmons is facing criminal charges, the school said.

The district said it will continue to collaborate with the Allegan County Sheriff's Department and the prosecutor's office.

"Allegan Public Schools is committed to maintaining the privacy and dignity of all individuals throughout this process, therefore the specific details of the misconduct are confidential," Superintendent Antoine said in the note to parents.

"The well-being and safety of our students and staff remain our top priorities. Allegan Public Schools holds all employees to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct, and we take immediate action when these standards are not upheld."

While the school is deeply saddened by the situation, the district said this incident is not reflective of their staff who work each day to support their students.

The Allegan Aquatic Center is located in the South-West wing of Allegan Public High School.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.