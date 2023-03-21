1 seriously injured in Allegan Co. crash

Investigators are now looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a crash on US-131 in Allegan County.

The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on southbound US-131 near 138th Avenue. Responding deputies found a single vehicle off the roadway with the driver, a 44-year-old Wayland man, trapped inside with serious injuries.

Deputies believe the driver may have rear-ended another vehicle before crashing, particularly a larger vehicle like a semi truck.

Investigators are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Any information should be passed along to Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

