Driver killed after being ejected in Allegan Co. crash

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on 22nd Street in Hopkins Township. A man was driving a pickup truck north on 22nd Street when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The truck overturned, and the man was ejected.

Police say the driver was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.