Allegan Co. Sheriff's Office gets new K-9, Knox

With the help of a $13,500 donation from the Holland Michigan Kennel Club, 15-month-old Knox is trained and on the job with Deputy Michael Murphy.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — With the help of a $13,500 donation from the Holland Michigan Kennel Club, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office has added a new K-9 to their unit.

Named Knox, the new dog is a 15-month-old German Shepherd that was purchased from Lucas K9 in Poland. He was placed with his handler, Deputy Michael Murphy, in March. The pair attended a four-week academy with Mid-Michigan Police K-9 in April.

Now, Knox and Murphy are certified. Knox has a dual-purpose title, meaning he is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, article searching, apprehension and building searching.

Police say Knox and Murphy have located subjects who fled from police since beginning their patrol in April. Knox has also detected narcotics on the job.

On Thursday, Allegan County police introduced Knox to Kennel Club president Kim Caines.

The Holland Michigan Kennel Club donates to police agencies regularly to support their K-9 programs.

To learn more about the Allegan County Sheriff's Office K-9 team, click here.

