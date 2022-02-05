1 seriously injured in Allegan Co. pin-in accident

Police say there was only one occupant in the vehicle.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was seriously injured Friday evening in a pin-in crash in Allegan County.

Police say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in Lee Township. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle found upside down and partially submerged in water, with one occupant trapped inside. Police were able to force entry into the vehicle and remove the occupant, who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police conducted searches to confirm that there was only one victim in the crash.

Officers would like to recognize the good Samaritan that waded into the water to help the driver before agencies arrived on scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

