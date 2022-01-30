Man seriously injured after truck, SUV collide in Allegan Co. crash

Police say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which contributed to the extent of his injuries.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Allegan County.

Police say the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the intersection of M-40 and 102nd Avenue. A pickup traveling westbound on 102nd Avenue failed to yield to a northbound SUV, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital for minor injuries, and the passenger was transported with serious injuries. Police say the passenger was not wearing his seatbelt, which contributed to the extent of his injuries. Both the driver and passenger are from Illinois.

The driver of the pickup truck, a Watervliet man, refused medical treatment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.

