Allegan Co. teacher on leave, investigation launched after violent comments made to students

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Hopkins High School teacher has been placed on leave after students alerted faculty of alleged violent comments made to them.

According to Hopkins Public Schools Superintendent Gary Wood, the school was alerted to rumors on Dec. 1 that an employee said they were going to shoot up the school.

The conversations with students were described as inappropriate and insensitive comments regarding violence that took place in multiple class periods. According to Superintendent Wood, by the end of the day students had requested time to meet with the principal.

On Dec. 2, an investigation was launched into those allegations by school administrators. The teacher was placed on leave the morning of Dec. 3, and police were notified.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation and the teacher will remain on leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

This comes just days after four students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Multiple schools across the state have closed after similar threats had been reported.

