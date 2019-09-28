OVERISEL, Mich. — Four people were injured in a crash involved two pick-up trucks and a passenger car on Saturday afternoon in Allegan County.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash at 144th Avenue and 43rd Street in Overisel Township around 2 p.m. A car stopped at the two-way stop sign and proceeded through the intersection. The car crashed into a pickup truck that was hauling lumber.

Then another pickup truck crashed into the one hauling lumber.

There were four people in the car that were injured. A 22-year-old Holland woman and a 12-year-old Hamilton boy have life threatening injuries. A 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl from Hamilton had minor injuries. All of the occupants in the pickup trucks were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.