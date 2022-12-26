Allegan County Central Dispatch continues tradition of 'Be On The Lookout for Santa'

Every year a dispatcher with Allegan County Central Dispatch broadcasts a "BOL" over the airways.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County Central Dispatch sent a special "Be On The Lookout" for first responders and other listeners on Christmas Eve as Santa Claus made his way through Allegan County.

That BOL reading:

"Allegan Central to all stations, units and listeners, please prepare to copy a special Christmas BOL. At approximately 1950, the doppler radar confirmed a red sleigh being pulled by eight tiny reindeer, visible as only a single red light in the sky, the vehicle was last seen headed southbound from the North Pole, and was rapidly approaching Allegan County. The lone occupant is an elderly white male who has white hair with significant white facial hair with white wire-rimmed glasses. He was last seen landing on rooftops, entering homes through the chimney, and is believed to be leaving presents for the children on the nice list. No contact has been made, but there are reports of hearing him shout Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night. Allegan Central is clear and thank you for listening at 20-01."

The longstanding tradition at Central Dispatch is something everyone there looks forward to every year, says Deputy Director Whitney Wisner.

"We know that there are people looking forward to it, especially the staff in the center, it's kind of funny sometimes they rock paper scissors to see who gets to do it," said Wisner.

Wisner hopes their tradition of announcing Santa's Whereabouts on Christmas Eve puts some at ease when thinking about first responders and dispatchers.

"It gives children that connection between the Christmas spirit and that public safety, police fire and ems are your friends, and they're enjoying the same things that you are in life and we're hoping to mash those together in a gentle and soothing kind of way," said Wisner.

