Construction worker killed in a collapsed trench

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A construction worker in Allegan County was killed Wednesday in an accident at a home building project.
According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), the accident happened at 9:30 a.m. in Casco Township.
SHAES said a trench collapsed at the project on Lakeshore Drive. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name and age of the victim have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.