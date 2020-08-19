x
Construction worker killed in a collapsed trench

Authorities said the worker was buried in a trench collapse in Allegan County.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A construction worker in Allegan County was killed Wednesday in an accident at a home building project.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), the accident happened at 9:30 a.m. in Casco Township. 

SHAES said a trench collapsed at the project on Lakeshore Drive. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The name and age of the victim have not been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. 

