17-year-old hospitalized after Allegan County crash

The teen was riding a stand-up scooter and struck on 124th Avenue and 66th Street.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 17-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Allegan County Monday night.

According to a press release from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 124th Avenue and 66th Street in Saugatuck Township.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle going west on 124th Avenue hit a 17-year-old riding a stand-up scooter also going west on the fog line.

The teen was thrown from the scooter and landed on the shoulder of the roadway. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver involved was identified only as a 17-year-old male from the area. The names of either teen involved were not released by the sheriff's office.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor in the incident. The crash is still under investigation.

