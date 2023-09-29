Allegan County Deputy hospitalized after fight with suspect headed home

After weeks in the hospital rehabbing an injury sustained during an arrest, Allegan County Deputy Dillon Kibby is headed home.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Weeks after an Allegan County Deputy was attacked during an arrest this month, he's now recovering at home with his family.

Friday morning, law enforcement from West Michigan visited Mary Free Bed to cheer on Allegan County Deputy Dillon Kibby. While trying to make an arrest in Dorr Township on Sept. 11, authorities said a man became combative with Deputy Kibby.

Deputy Kippy had to be hospitalized after the encounter and has been rehabbing at Marry Free Bed.

Area police formed a "tunnel of heroes" as Deputy Kibby walked through with his family.

Congratulations, Deputy Kibby! This morning, we welcomed a graduation tunnel of heroes. Area police officers paid a visit to Mary Free Bed for the sendoff of Allegan County Deputy Kibby. Injured in the line of duty earlier this month, today we’re celebrating his return home. pic.twitter.com/z7YLhys8Mt — Mary Free Bed (@MFBrehab) September 29, 2023

The accused suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Gerou, is facing assault with intent to murder, resisting arrest from a police officer, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, operating while intoxicated, and assaulting a police officer.

The prosecution says the suspect said things like, "I will kill," and "I will knock you out" during the ordeal. These statements were apparently recorded on body camera.

According to past court records dating back to 2007 in Allegan County, Gerou served time for an attempted home invasion, dealing marijuana and assault/resist/obstruct a police officer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.