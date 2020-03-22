LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Allegan County dispatch received a call of a possible domestic disturbance around 4 p.m. on Mexico Lane in Lee Township. When officers arrived to the scene, it was "active" and "chaotic," police said. Officers also learned that a gunshot had been heard.

The sheriff's office said they secured numerous people to gain control of the scene, and a residence was searched. Officers then found a woman in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to stabilize the woman, but she died at the scene.

The scene has been cleared, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

