Allegan County firefighter honored with plaque after 50 years of service

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Graafschap Fire Department celebrated an amazing accomplishment for one of their firefighters on Saturday, and it even caught the eyes of some of Michigan's representatives.

Wayne Mokma has called it a career after 50 years of servicing Laketown and Fillmore Townships as a firefighter and engineer.

The open house took place at the Graafschap Fire Station, and included a slide presentation of Mokma's time at the department. There was a display of his helmet and wooden shoes from Tulip Time, and a presentation of awards from Chief Dough DenBleyker.

State Representative Rachel Smit also stopped by to say congratulations.

"Wayne has never shied away from lending a helping hand,” Smit said. "Those who had the honor of working alongside Wayne saw this firsthand through the dedication he had for bettering his department, himself and most of all his community.”

The plaque given to Mokma was signed by Smit, State Senator Roger Victory, Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

