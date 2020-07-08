Sheriff's office: Man shot and killed in Allegan County, suspect arrested

The sheriff's office did not provide any details on what led up to the shooting.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a homicide in Lee Township Thursday evening.

According to a press release, deputies were called to a shooting around 6:15 p.m. at a house on 55th Street near the intersection of 105th Avenue.

When deputies arrived to the area, they found the body of a 50-year-old man, the press release said.

The suspect, a 62-year-old man, was still in the house. He was arrested and taken to the Allegan County Jail on open murder charges.

The sheriff's office did not provide any details on what led up to the shooting.

The victim's name was not release. The sheriff's office said the suspect's name would be released after he has been arraigned.

