There's a new scare in Hawaii, after Thursday's early morning eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

Emergency managers say the summit of the volcano's cone blasted a heavy plume of ash 30,000 feet into the sky. It happened around 4:17 a.m. Hawaiian time, that's about 10:17 a.m. eastern. This explosion is the latest in a string of eruptions over the last several weeks.

An Allegan County man is in the thick of all of it. Steve Evans, a former Martin man now living in Leilani, Hawaii left his cabin last week just as the initial eruption began.

"Police cars were driving by and everything and I was hearing this 'woosh' this heavy rumbling and I thought it was people fixing the road or something and the one ," Evans said.

"An officer pulled up and was like, 'Hey you guys need to get out of here and he's like the lava's coming out on the other side of these trees,' that's when we realized that the sound I was hearing wasn't the road crew fixing the road it was actually lava spewing coming out of the ground," he told us.

Evans was able to make it to a friends home where he is staying for the time being as he struggles to wrap his head around his new reality.

"Never thought for a minute that it would just start coming out of the ground 300 feet away from where I'm living. You don't, you never think anything like that," he said.

With the volcano continuing to flare up and release hazardous fumes it's unclear when Evans will make it back to his home. For the time being he's counting his blessings and hoping Kilauea's lash out on the land will subside.

"We're just going to keep an eye on it and hope it calms down, that's all we can really do it hope for the best prepare for the worst."

Friends of Evans have created a GoFundMe page to help him get on his feet as he awaits the fate of his home.

