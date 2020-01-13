The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Christine Knooihuizen, 28.

Knooihuizen was reported missing by her family on Dec. 30 after she didn't visit her children during the Christmas holiday.

The sheriff's office said she is known to use narcotics and may be in danger.

Anyone with information about Alexa Knooihuizen’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Mike Brown 269-673-0500 x 4592, Silent Observer 1-800-554-3633 or Allegan Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

More stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.