Allegan County police searching for missing teen

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Annabell Pratt. Annabell was last seen walking behind Hamilton Middle School in Allegan County around 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Police say she was seen walking toward a field.

She is described as a white female with straight, shoulder-length, light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and jeans.

Police say she is believed to be upset and may want to harm herself.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Annabell to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

